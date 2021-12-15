Bend Police officer pleads not guilty in brutality case

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A Bend Police officer charged with assaulting a man while on duty has pleaded not guilty. The Bulletin reports Kevin Uballez appeared by video Tuesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court, pleading not guilty to misdemeanor assault and harassment. Uballez has been on paid leave since October, when he was charged. A call and email to Uballez’s attorney, Steven L. Myers, were not returned. Prosecutors say that in June, while attempting to take Caleb Hamlin into custody, Uballez slammed him into the ground.