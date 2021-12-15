Gov. Inslee announces $187M plan for WA salmon recovery

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has proposed investing $187 million in salmon recovery as part of his 2022 budget and policy proposals. The Bellingham Herald reports Inslee announced his salmon proposals Tuesday at the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community reservation’s Swadabs Park. The legislation would set new standards for salmon habitat protection and conservation efforts. The Lorraine Loomis Act was named in honor of the Swinomish tribal elder and salmon advocate who died this summer. Inslee said the legislation is the result of two years of discussions with tribes in the state. Salmon are an important resource to Pacific Northwest tribes, many of which are guaranteed the right to fish, hunt and gather through treaty rights.