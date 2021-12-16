Man pleads guilty to throwing lit firework amid protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 19-year-old man admitted he threw a large firework at the federal courthouse in Portland during mass protests last year. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Gabriel Agard-Berryhill pleaded guilty Wednesday to willfully using an incendiary device in an attempt to damage the courthouse on July 28, 2020, causing more than $1,000 in damage. Under a plea deal, his lawyer says he’s expected to be sentenced to time served with two years of supervised release for the felony conviction. An affidavit says Agard-Berryhill said he was shocked to hear the sound the firework produced. He told federal officers he didn’t intend to hurt anyone.