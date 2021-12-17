Lillard scores 43 points, Trail Blazers snap 7-game skid

By ERIK GARCÍA GUNDERSEN

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored a season-high 43 points and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a seven-game losing streak, beating the Charlotte Hornets 125-116 on Friday night. Ben McLemore added 28 points for Portland, hitting six of his eight 3-pointers in the first half to help the Trail Blazers set a franchise record with 16 3-pointers in the half. They led 81-55 at the break. LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 27 points in his first game back after being in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The Blazers were 21 of 47 from 3-point range overall.