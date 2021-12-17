Public Health: WA should prepare for omicron COVID surge

SEATTLE (AP) — Public Health – Seattle & King County officials are urging people to prepare for a surge of omicron COVID-19 cases as the highly-infectious variant spreads through the region. Officials said Friday that new data show that the numbers of new omicron cases in the county are rising very rapidly and will continue to increase over the next few weeks. Seattle and King County health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin says now is an important time for people to do what they can to limit the number of people becoming ill in a short time which could overload Washington’s already stressed healthcare system.