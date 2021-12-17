Selah police find 3 dead in possible carbon monoxide case

SELAH, Wash. (AP) — Selah police are investigating the deaths of three people from possible carbon monoxide poisoning at a Speyers Road home. Selah police were called around 1 p.m. Thursday. Chief Dan Christman says one of the teenagers in the house called a friend and said she was not feeling well, and the friend called 911. The girl was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover. Police and medics arrived quickly and three people — a man, woman and a teenager — were pronounced dead at the scene. The man was found in a car in an attached garage.