SW Washington school superintendent fired amid investigation

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The Evergreen School Board in Vancouver, Washington has fired superintendent Mike Merlino after placing him on paid leave amid an investigation into misconduct earlier this month. The Columbian reports in a special meeting, school board members voted to fire Merlino immediately and without cause which entitles Merlino to receive about a year’s worth of salary at nearly $306,000. Before his firing, Merlino faced allegations he retaliated against colleagues and showed favoritism to his girlfriend, who also worked at the district. An attorney representing Merlino said Merlino looks forward to “proving the absolute falsity of the allegation that his conduct was ‘egregious,’ or inappropriate such that the district has cause to discharge him.”