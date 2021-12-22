Portland man accused of unintentionally killing cousin

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Prosecutors and police say a Portland, Oregon, man unintentionally fatally shot his cousin after getting into a dispute with others in a parking lot outside a trip club early Sunday. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Borissean Washington was arraigned in Multnomah County Circuit Court Monday on first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault and unlawful use of a gun allegations. Court records say Portland police were called to a report of a shooting outside Shimmers Club and found Daqun Turner dead from a wound to his upper chest. Washington tried to help his cousin but Turner died at the scene, according to a probable cause affidavit. Washington’s mother, Sara Issac, described her son as “torn up” over the shooting.