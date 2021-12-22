Salazar’s lifetime ban upheld by SafeSport Center

DENVER (AP) — Track coach Alberto Salazar’s appeal of his lifetime ban for sexual misconduct was rejected by the U.S. Center for SafeSport in the latest, and possibly final, defeat of his once-storied career. The 63-year-old Salazar was handed the lifetime ban in July, but appealed the case. His entry in the SafeSport database was updated this week to “permanent ineligibility,” signaling the appeal had been rejected. The SafeSport center does not reveal details of its investigations. In 2019, a handful of runners, including Mary Cain, Kara Goucher and Amy Yoder Begley, revealed that they had been emotionally and physically abused while working with Salazar as part of the Nike Oregon Project team.