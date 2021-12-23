Cold: Seattle to open shelters, Portland declares emergency

By LISA BAUMANN

The Associated Press

A forecast of frigid temperatures in the Pacific Northwest has Seattle opening shelters while Portland has declared a state of emergency. The city of Seattle will open two severe weather shelters in the evenings starting Saturday through at least Wednesday. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury declared states of emergency and said five shelters will be opened. Meteorologist Reid Wolcott with the National Weather Service in Seattle says the main concern is cold temperatures with daytime highs next week struggling to reach freezing and overnight lows that could drop to single digits.