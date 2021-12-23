Person found dead in Portland tent with gunshot wound

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say the death investigation of a person found dead inside a tent in Portland is now a homicide investigation. The Portland Police Bureau said in a news release Thursday that officers were sent to North Vancouver Avenue and North Farragut Street around 10:15 a.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting. Police say officers found a man inside a tent who appeared to have died of a probable gunshot wound. Police believe the shooter left in a vehicle after the incident and no arrests have been made. No further information was immediately released.