Oregon fines Da Yang Seafood 105K for discharge into river

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — Da Yang Seafood has been fined $105,000 by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality for improperly discharging wastewater into the Columbia River. The Astorian reports the state says the violations happened 32 times between June 2018 and June 2021 from the seafood processor’s facility at Pier 2 at the Port of Astoria. When the wastewater was dumped, the state said Da Yang failed to comply with the permitting limits for effluent. The newspaper says representatives from Da Yang could not immediately be reached for comment.