Man fatally shot in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man was fatally shot in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood on Christmas Eve. His death marks the fifth killing in the city in less than a week. It’s the 87th homicide in 2021, above the annual record of 70. Central Precinct officers were called to the intersection of Northwest Sixth Avenue and Davis Street about 8:50 p.m. Friday. They found a man wounded at the scene. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he pronounced dead. Police say one or more suspects fled the scene by the time they arrived.