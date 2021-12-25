Salem road blocked by landslide to remain closed for a week

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Efforts to fully assess a landslide blocking River Road South in Salem, Oregon will have to wait. The road is expected to remain closed between Owens Street SE and Minto Island Road SE for several days. The road is the entrance to Minto-Brown Island Park. Officials say it’s not safe enough for teams to begin clearing debris that led to the closure or further assess the stability of the hillside. With snow and freezing temperatures expected early next week, the road could remain closed for seven to 10 days. No injuries were reported following the slide, first reported at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.