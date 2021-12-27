Officer shoots man suspected of violating restraining order

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — Corvallis police say an Albany police officer shot a man who was suspected of violating a restraining order. Corvallis Police Department Lt. Daniel Duncan says Albany police officers at 6 p.m. Friday contacted a man identified as 51-year-old Thomas Leonard Jones of Albany about the alleged violation. Duncan says Albany Police officer Jim Estes advised that Jones had a knife and said he wasn’t going back to jail. Duncan says Jones threatened Estes and came at him with a knife in each hand. Duncan says Estes repeatedly ordered Jones to drop the knives before shooting Jones in the leg. Jones was taken to a hospital for treatment. Corvallis police are leading an investigation.