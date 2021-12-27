Record COVID infections reported in Washington’s King County

SEATTLE (AP) — Data updated Monday shows coronavirus infections in Washington’s most populated county have jumped in the past week as the omicron variant surges. The Seattle Times reports according to King County’s COVID-19 data dashboard, the county has seen a 195% increase in cases in the past seven days, averaging 1,586 infections per day. It’s unclear how many of those cases are attributed to omicron, but local health experts have been predicting a “rapid surge” from the variant. The recent spike marks the highest number of daily cases in King County since the beginning of the pandemic.