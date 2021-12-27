Snow turns to frigid temperatures in the Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Weather forecasters say the Pacific Northwest may see light snow showers Monday but the main concern are the frigid temperatures that will make for an icy commute. Mary Butwin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says we haven’t seen temperatures like this in the last several years. Icy roads Monday will make the commute challenging in Seattle and Portland. Transportation officials say motorists should watch for black ice. Portland transportation officials are urging people to stay home if they don’t have to travel on Monday. That way, roads will stay clear and safe for emergency vehicles and those buses.