Woman hanging over cliff rescued at Multnomah Falls

CORBETT, Ore. (AP) — Fire officials say a woman who slipped from the Multnomah Falls trail in snowy conditions and wound up clinging to a tree root above a cliff has been rescued. KATU reports the fall was reported at about 3 p.m. Monday east of Portland at Multnomah Falls in the Columbia River Gorge. Corbett fire officials say a woman slipped and fell but grabbed on to some tree roots and was hanging over the cliff. First responders rappelled down and pulled her to safety. Officials said she was unhurt, but evaluated by medics at the scene. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for more snow overnight into Tuesday in the area with temperatures below freezing.