Sheriff’s sergeant charged with sexual abuse, harassment

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — An active duty sergeant in the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office is facing charges of sexual abuse and harassment in Lane County. The Herald and News reports Benjamin Scheen is accused of touching a Klamath Falls woman inappropriately and without her consent. Court documents filed in April with the Lane County Circuit Court show Scheen has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse and sexual harassment. The charges were filed after a woman engaged to a former Klamath County deputy alleged that Scheen touched her inappropriately at a bar in Eugene. Scheen has pleaded not guilty to both charges. A Klamath County Sheriff’s Office spokesman says Scheen’s duties “remain modified throughout the investigation.”