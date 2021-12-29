Observers: Oregon’s southernmost glacier has disappeared

By CARISA CEGAVSKE

The News-Review

Until recently, Oregon’s southernmost glacier was on Mt. Thielsen, an extinct volcano mountain in the Cascade Range, east of Diamond Lake in Douglas County. But sometime over the past half decade, Lathrop Glacier disappeared. Oregon Glaciers Institute President Anders Carlson said Lathrop Glacier was a little less than half the size of a football field, just 0.002 square kilometers in area. It was Oregon’s smallest glacier.