Record number of deaths in Washington, Oregon in 2021

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon and Washington in 2021 surpassed their previous records for total annual deaths – records that were set just last year. The Northwest News Network reports the coronavirus pandemic is only one part of the explanation. In 2020, the Washington State Department of Health reported a record high of 63,180 resident deaths from all causes. The number is higher this year – 65,100 deaths as of Dec. 22, according to an agency spokeswoman. When the tally for 2021 is checked and finalized months into next year, the bottom line will probably land between 67,000 to 68,000. Oregon recorded 40,226 resident deaths in 2020 and is on track to tally 44,000 to 45,000 deaths in 2021.