Ex-cop union head leaked false Hardesty news in retaliation

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Documents say a Portland Police Bureau internal investigation has confirmed that the former president of the police union leaked allegations against City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty in retaliation for her criticism of officers. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports a months-long internal affairs investigation into a Portland Police Bureau leak found officers Brian Hunzeker, Kerri Ottoman and Ken Le disclosed the false information, according to an October disposition letter sent to Hardesty and obtained Thursday by the media outlet. After a woman’s report that Hardesty bumped her car in March, police quickly found it was a case of mistaken identity.