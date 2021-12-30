Father who caused infant’s brain trauma gets 6 years prison

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Vancouver man who caused brain trauma and other injuries to his infant son was sentenced to six years in prison. The Columbian reports Wesley Palmer pleaded guilty in Clark County Superior Court to a charge of first-degree attempted assault of a child. Vancouver police were contacted May 31 after the baby’s parents brought him to an emergency room. An affidavit of probable cause says a doctor reported the infant was suffering a seizure and not breathing before being transferred to Randall Children’s Hospital in Portland. A CT scan found old and new brain bleeds and a skull fracture. Court records show the doctor said those injuries “were consistent with abusive head trauma.”