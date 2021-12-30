Lawsuit: Small WA districts hurt by relying on property tax

SEATTLE (AP) — The lead lawyer in the lawsuit that forced Washington state to revamp public school funding has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a small district, saying the state is failing students due to the poor condition of school buildings. The Seattle Times reports attorney Tom Ahearne is representing the Wahkiakum School District. The suit said Washington is violating the state constitution by failing to ensure all students learn in safe and modern school buildings. Ahearn says small districts are being hurt because wealthy districts tend to vote in favor of taxing themselves for capital improvements, while poorer ones may not.