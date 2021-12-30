Lucas’ 25 points leads depleted Oregon St. past Utah 88-76

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jarod Lucas tied a season-high scoring 25 points and Warith Alatishe added 16 and Oregon State’s starting lineup filled statistical columns while beating Utah 88-76. With the exception of 11 seconds early Oregon State led the entire way. Alatishe’s basket with 3:13 before intermission made it 43-29 before the Utes closed to 47-38 at the break. Brandon Carlson’s 3-pointer with 16:33 remaining capped a 13-5 Utes run to bring Utah with 52-51. But the Beavers countered with an 11-4 run and Utah never got within three points the rest of the way. David Jenkins Jr. scored 22 points for Utah