Man charged with assaulting referee during his son’s game

SEATTLE (AP) — A man is accused of storming the court during his son’s middle school basketball game and slamming into a referee from behind, breaking the man’s nose and cheekbone, according to King County prosecutors. The Seattle Times reports Mark McLaughlin, 31, turned himself in to King County sheriff’s deputies on Dec. 17, the day after the game at Kenmore Middle School. He was released from jail on Dec. 22 after posting $20,000 bail. He was charged Dec. 21 with second-degree assault. Attempts to contact McLaughlin were unsuccessful. McLaughlin is to be arraigned Jan. 3.