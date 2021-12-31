Portland warming shelters to reopen ahead of frigid weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — With temperatures expected to fall to the low 20′s overnight in Portland, Oregon, four emergency warming shelters are scheduled to reopen Friday. Over the past week, as as frigid weather has hampered the Pacific Northwest, seven severe weather centers opened — with hundreds of people, many who are unhoused, staying at the sites each night. However, on Thursday the warming shelters closed after officials determined that the evening’s “severe weather thresholds” were “not quite met.” Before closing, guests were given TriMet passes and cold-weather supplies, such as tents, sleeping bags and gloves. Roughly 550 people had stayed at the shelters Wednesday night.