Police: Minnesota jail escapee accused in Oregon shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Court records say a man who escaped from a Minnesota jail last spring has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Portland, Oregon, man near a homeless camp in August. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 21-year-old Hunter Lewis entered not guilty pleas last week during his arraignment on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. Police say Quaii Snider was fatally shot in or near a homeless camp on Aug. 17. Lewis is also accused of escape from custody from a minimum security area of Koochiching County Jail in International Falls, Minnesota. Records show Minnesota authorities issued a warrant for his arrest in April.