Father, son fatally shot in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a father and son were shot to death in Northeast Portland on Saturday. KOIN-TV reports 43- year-old Andre Foster, and 21-year-old Quayan Foster, were publicly identified by Portland police late Monday afternoon. Autopsies ruled their deaths homicide by gunshot. The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. at Northeast 131st Place. When police arrived, one of the men had died while police say the other died at the hospital. Police say a third person who was shot is expected to survive. That person’s name wasn’t released. Police didn’t say if they have identified any suspects or made any arrests.