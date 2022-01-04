Officer, deputy fatally shoot suspected bank robber

GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Gresham police officer and a Multnomah County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a suspected armed bank robber. KATU-TV reports police said the bank robbery happened at the Key Bank around 4:40 p.m. in the Portland suburb of Gresham. Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese said during a news conference that using suspect and vehicle descriptions, sheriff’s deputies located the suspect, who fled from them. Reese says deputies chased the person and his suspected female accomplice, driving into Troutdale and back to Gresham. Reese says the suspect fired at police during the chase and that police shot the suspect as the suspect tried to carjack another vehicle. An investigation is underway.