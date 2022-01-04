Oregon shatters state record of daily COVID case count

By SARA CLINE

Associated Press/Report for America

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 4,540 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday — shattering the state’s previous record of daily cases, set just five days earlier. Currently, 510 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, which is less than half the number during the delta variant surge. However, local scientists estimate that roughly 1,650 coronavirus patients will be hospitalized statewide on the predicted peak in late January, Jan. 31 due to the highly contagious omicron variant.