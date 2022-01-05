Mass Seattle Schools COVID tests show 4% positive rate

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials say around 4% of more than 14,000 Seattle Public Schools students and staff who participated in the district’s rapid testing clinics this week tested positive for COVID-19. Volunteers and district staff administered the tests in pop-up clinics on Sunday and Monday after the state’s largest district received a shipment of 60,000 rapid tests from the state health department last week. Seattle has about 50,000 students and 7,800 staff. The Seattle Times reports the testing was intended to help build a forecast of how many staff might be out for quarantine periods and need substitutes, and to slow virus transmission in classrooms after winter break.