Portland schools reinstate virus measures amid omicron

By GILLIAN FLACCUS

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials with Portland Public Schools are tightening mask and vaccine requirements for after-school sports and music and dance performances amid a surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant. With little appetite for a return to a complete shutdown, some other districts were taking similar measures while others announced no changes for now. Oregon health authorities reported 4,540 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, shattering the state’s previous record of daily cases set just five days earlier. The Oregon Department of Education and the Oregon Health Authority say districts must either implement new safeguards against omicron or pause extracurriculars.