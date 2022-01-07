King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg announces retirement

SEATTLE (AP) — King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg has announced that after four terms in office, he won’t seek re-election this year. Satterberg has spent his entire career in the office, having joined it as an intern in 1984 and taking a full-time job the next year. Then-Prosecutor Norm Maleng made him chief of staff at age 30. Satterberg became prosecutor in 2007, when Maleng died suddenly. In a statement Friday he said he wants to focus this year on addressing challenges posed by the pandemic. He also said that being home with his wife, an attorney at Microsoft, during COVID helped him realize that’s where he wants to be.