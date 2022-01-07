Oregon issues hospital crisis care standards as COVID surges

By GILLIAN FLACCUS

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health authorities have published new interim guidelines for hospitals to follow if a surge of COVID-19 patients forces them to activate crisis standards of care. The policy will be used to help decide which patients get urgent, life-saving care if there aren’t enough hospital beds, staff or critical medical equipment. The standards are based on similar guidelines developed in Arizona, Massachusetts and Washington amid the pandemic. The policy replaces a previous one that was criticized by groups that said they discriminated against the elderly, the disabled and those with serious pre-existing illnesses.