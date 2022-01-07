Pacific Northwest storm causes flooding, closes passes

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — Snow turned to rain and continued to fall across the Pacific Northwest, causing flooding and concerns about avalanche danger in the mountains. Parts of downtown Issaquah, Washington were closed after Issaquah Creek sent water over the roads. Many mountain passes in Washington state continued to be closed due to blowing and drifting snow, zero visibility and avalanche concerns. Residents in Issaquah worked through the night early Friday to grab sandbags and place them to prevent waters from Issaquah Creek from flooding their homes and property. Dozens of watches and warnings were in effect in Washington and Oregon, including a flood warning for the northern Oregon Coast,