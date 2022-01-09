Flooding persists after Pacific Northwest storms

Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
SEATTLE (AP) — Flooding coursed over roads and inundated farmland in Washington state as the Pacific Northwest slowly recovered from a series of storms that have deluged the region with rain and snow since Dec. 17. The swollen Chehalis River was expected to crest Sunday, and crews worked to open several major highways connecting Seattle to the east that have been closed for days by heavy snow, avalanches and debris. Southwest Washington has experienced its worst flooding in a decade. The National Weather Service says some rivers crested at more than 18 feet last week. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has issued an emergency proclamation.

Associated Press

