Crews search for woman, boy after vehicle plunges into Wash. river

FALL CITY, Wash. (AP) — Rescue crews are searching for a woman and an 8-year-old boy after their vehicle plunged into the Snoqualmie River near Fall City. The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Carnation man, and an 8-month-old child survived the accident. The driver was arrested for investigation of driving under the influence. The Washington State Patrol, the King County Sheriff’s Office, the Fall City Fire Department and Eastside Fire and Rescue participated in the search, which began after the vehicle went into the river at about 2 a.m. Sunday. State Patrol spokesman Trooper Rick Johnson says the driver of the SUV lost control of the vehicle while attempting to make a turn in slippery conditions.