Oregon hospitalizations slide up, cases surge amid omicron

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health authorities reported Monday that 18,538 new confirmed or presumptive COVID-19 cases were identified over the weekend. The state has a positive test rate of just over 22% as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 692, but hospitalizations were still about 40% below their peak during the summer surge of the delta variant. Health officials diagnosed 47,272 coronavirus cases over the past week, three times as many as the previous week. Eighteen new deaths were announced Monday.