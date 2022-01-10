Washington lawmakers set to kick off mostly remote session

By RACHEL LA CORTE

Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Lawmakers in Washington state are preparing to kick off a new legislative session amid the backdrop of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and much of their work will be done remotely as leaders try to limit the possibility of exposure. Since Friday, two Democratic senators _ Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig and Sen. John Lovick _ announced they had tested positive for the coronavirus. Billig said he had no symptoms and Lovick described his symptoms as mild. When the session officially convenes at noon, just five lawmakers will be present in the House and 15 in the Senate, and only credentialed press will be allowed in the public galleries overseeing the chamber floors.