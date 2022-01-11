Bus driver shortage forces Vancouver schools to go remote

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A bus driver shortage caused by a surge of the highly contagious COVID-19 omicron variant is forcing the Vancouver, Washington school district to switch to remote instruction in its middle and high schools for three weeks. Three groups of schools will take turns doing online instruction for one week each in a rotation that starts Tuesday and goes until Jan. 27. The southwest Washington district is the latest to deal with the fallout from omicron. A number of Portland-area schools are going to remote learning due to COVID-19 and Seattle schools are mulling whether to return to online classes.