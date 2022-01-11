Cellphone, keys found of man believed swept away

ELMA, Wash. (AP) — Police said Tuesday they have found the cellphone and car keys of a 39-year-old man who has been missing since he drove past a road closure sign early Sunday and his vehicle became disabled in floodwaters. Grays Harbor County Undersheriff Brad Johansson says searchers found both items belonging to Timothy Warren of Malone washed across a roadway and stuck in rocks on the road’s edge. Investigators believe the items were dropped by Warren after he exited the vehicle and tried to walk out of swiftly-moving water. Flood watches and warnings were in effect Tuesday as an atmospheric river brought more rain, wind and flood risk to western Washington.