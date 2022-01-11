Portland, feds reach deal on excessive force compliance

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The city of Portland and the Oregon Department of Justice have reached agreement on changes that could bring the city back into compliance with a 2014 settlement meant to curb police use of excessive force. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports after a judge directed the parties to return to mediation, all involved have reached a pact that will go before City Council for a vote. Two main clauses added include that the city agreed that not only higher-ranking, command officers would be investigated and held accountable for improper authorization or use of force during 2020 protests but so would rank-and-file officers. Second, the Justice Department has final approval on any body camera policy negotiated between the city and police union.