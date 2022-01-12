Officials identify man shot, killed by Vancouver police

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Officials in southwest Washington have identified the man that Vancouver police shot and killed Sunday at a mobile home park after police say he confronted officers with a knife. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports 45-year-old Luis Ku Huitzil died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office. The medical examiner’s office listed Ku Huitzil’s residence as “unknown.” Many details about the incident also remain unknown. Four Vancouver Police Department officers are on paid leave, but the agency has not identified them or said how many fired weapons. Vancouver police say a resident of called 911 early Sunday about a “male acquaintance” armed with a knife. Police say he eventually “confronted officers with a knife.”