Port on Columbia River fined $1.3M over nitrate violations

BOARDMAN, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has fined the Port of Morrow along the Columbia River $1.3 million for repeatedly over-applying agricultural wastewater on nearby farms in an area that already has elevated levels of groundwater nitrates. The Capital Press reports the state Department of Environmental Quality announced the fine Tuesday. Under a department water quality permit, the port collects nitrogen-rich wastewater from its industrial parks and irrigates farm fields with it. But the agency says the port violated its permit over 1,000 times from 2018 to 2021. High levels of nitrates in drinking water are linked with serious health concerns. Port General Manager Ryan Neal said the port takes the violations seriously and will work with DEQ toward finding a long-term solution.