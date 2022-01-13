Fired WA fire chief sues alleging racial discrimination

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — A former Kennewick fire chief is suing the southeast Washington city in federal court, saying he was fired because he is Black and opposed discriminatory practices toward racial minorities and women. The Tri-City Herald reports former Kennewick Fire Chief Vince Beasley worked for the Kennewick Fire Department for 40 years, including as chief from 2014 until 2019. He seeks a jury trial, lost pay, and emotional harm and punitive damages. Beasley’s attorney says Kennewick City Manager Marie Mosley, who is named as a defendant, illegally held Beasley to a higher standard than white employees. The city of Kennewick says “the reasons for Mr. Beasley’s departure are well documented in the media and public record.”