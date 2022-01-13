Mayor Harrell extends Seattle eviction bans, utility orders

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell says he will issue an executive order extending the city’s eviction moratoriums for residents, small businesses and nonprofits for an additional 30 days, until Feb. 14, as the pandemic continues. The Seattle Times reports former Mayor Jenny Durkan had last extended the moratoriums to Jan. 15. The moratoriums on most residential evictions and some commercial evictions were established in March 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Harrell’s extension also directs Seattle City Light and Seattle Public Utilities to continue to make flexible payment plans available and halt utility shut-offs for 90 days, until April 15.