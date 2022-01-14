Ashland man sentenced for arson near 2020 Almeda fire

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — An Ashland man has pleaded guilty in Jackson County Circuit Court to first-degree arson and was sentenced to serve four years in prison with three years of post-prison supervision. The Mail Tribune reports 46-year-old Vance Phuc Nguyen set his vehicle on fire on Sept. 8, 2020 near Emigrant Lake “as the Almeda fire raged,” the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. The District Attorney’s office says a fire truck on its way to assist with the Almeda fire diverted to the vehicle fire. Nguyen admitted to police that he used gasoline on the fire, which was set near homes.