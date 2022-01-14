Police: 6 hospitalized after shooting at Eugene event hall

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Police in Oregon say multiple shots were fired at an event hall Friday night, sending at least six people to the hospital. Eugene police say officers responded to WOW Hall after reports of a shooting around 9:30 p.m. The extent of the injuries was not immediately clear. A concert was being held at the performing arts venue at the time. Police say no suspect is in custody. Anyone with information was asked to contact police.