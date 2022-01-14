Police arrest 14-year-old in fatal shooting

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say they arrested a 14-year-old boy in the fatal shooting of a 54-year-old man in Renton, Washington. Officers were called out to the parking lot of a grocery store just before 5:45 p.m. Wednesday and found the victim lying on a sidewalk. The Seattle Times reports the man had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene. Renton police said investigators learned the alleged shooter was a passenger in a black SUV that had fled the scene. The suspect vehicle was located at a nearby apartment complex and authorities served a search warrant Thursday evening at a unit in the complex. The suspect was arrested at the apartment.